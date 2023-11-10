Shrewsbury donation points open for Santa's Little Stars campaign

The Darwin Centre is supporting the Santa’s Little Stars Toy Campaign this Christmas, to help ensure that all children experience the joy of unwrapping a new toy on Christmas Day.

People can donate new, unwrapped toys in their packaging at the three collection points in The Darwin, at The Collective, The Entertainer and Clarks.

Kevin Lockwood, manager of The Darwin, said: “The holiday season is all about spreading joy, and there is no better way to do that than by participating in Santa’s Little Stars Toy Campaign.

"This heart-warming initiative is dedicated to ensuring that every child, regardless of their circumstances, experiences the pure joy of unwrapping a new toy on Christmas Day.

“You have the opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of children in need. Join us in supporting Santa’s Little Stars and let’s come together to make this holiday season truly special.”

Donation points are open until December 5. Online donations can also be made, at justgiving.com/campaign/santaslittlestars2023