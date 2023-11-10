Loopfest team return with Autumn music and magic

The event at Albert and Co, Frankville, will include magician, Magic Kev who will delight families, as well as a host of music makers.

The event starts at midday with the first performance at 1pm, and goes on until late. It's free entry until 2pm, then £5.

Live music and DJ sets will come from Rowan Lawson, Adult Play, Warbirds, Missing Fingers, Collider Skies, Secret Elephant, Cantaloop, Ether E and X Man.