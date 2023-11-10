Loopfest team return with Autumn music and magic
Loopfest is holding an Autumn live music event in Shrewsbury on Saturday.
By Sue Austin
The event at Albert and Co, Frankville, will include magician, Magic Kev who will delight families, as well as a host of music makers.
The event starts at midday with the first performance at 1pm, and goes on until late. It's free entry until 2pm, then £5.
Live music and DJ sets will come from Rowan Lawson, Adult Play, Warbirds, Missing Fingers, Collider Skies, Secret Elephant, Cantaloop, Ether E and X Man.