Pensioner's fractures sustained in hoist fall 'did not show up on hospital scan'

Hugh Douglas Colley, who was 85, died at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on May 16, 2022, five days after the fall.

The medical cause of death was the consequences of vertebral column fractures.

Mr Colley, from Colmere Drive, Shrewsbury, who had multiple sclerosis and other medical conditions, was moved by carers with the hoist.

The inquest at Shrewsbury Coroner's Court heard that a pin to keep a bar on the hoist secure was not in place on the day of the fall. It had been serviced a few days before.

During evidence heard at the inquest on Tuesday the jury heard that the fall happened on the morning of May 11, 2022 with Mr Colley falling on his coccyx.

Paramedic Richard Farrington from West Midlands Ambulance Service, who went to his house after the fall, said that Mr Colley did not indicate pain or discomfort when he examined the pensioner. Mr Colley was taken by ambulance to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Dr Edward Rysdale, a consultant at the hospital, told the inquest that Mr Colley underwent CT scans but said these did not show up the fractured vertebrae.

Family members said that meant that Mr Colley was moved without being immobilised during his time in hospital.

The family also told the coroner, Mr John Ellery, that they were left traumatised when, on the day of Mr Colley's death, a doctor came to the curtained-off bed and without introducing himself undertook checks on him without explaining he had died.

Hospital matron, Lisa Walker, apologised and said that training and changes had been made at the hospital to ensure all staff were aware of respect they must give to family members.

"There are areas where we could have done better," she said.

The inquest continues.