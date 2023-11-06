Fire and ice fundraiser challenges people to walk on hot coals and glass

It will be the hottest ticket in town when Severn Hospice holds its Fire & Ice extravaganza on March 1.

The charity’s fundraising team are promising that the event, which will be held in the grounds of the Albrighton Hall Hotel near Shrewsbury will be a roaring success.

Severn Hospice cares for thousands of local people and their families who are living with incurable illness, and the charity held a similar fundraiser earlier this year when dozens of people walked barefoot over hot coals.

The daring feat raised more than £32,000 and was such a success that another was planned almost immediately.

But this time, Severn Hospice is asking its loyal supporters to go one step further and walk on broken glass as well as flaming embers.

PJ Aldred, events fundraiser for Severn Hospice said: “Our event in February was just brilliant – not only did everyone enjoy taking to the coals, but there was also a real party atmosphere with fire eaters and magicians. And we will be going bigger and better next year.

“It was the first time we had held such a daring event, but it went down so well that we knew we had to do it again. We work with one of the country’s leading fire-walking businesses and they said they would be delighted to come back to Shropshire and help to raise funds which support the vital care we give.

“So, for next year, we have decided to up the ante and go that bit further. Glass walking, or ice walking as it is more commonly known, is just as much of a thrill and we will be offering both on the night.”

Doors open at 6pm and a motivational talk to those taking part will be given before the event starts at 8pm.

“Fire walking and ice walking are perfectly safe, even though the coals burn at 1,200 Fahrenheit and the glass is hundreds of broken bottles,” said PJ.

“Everyone is in the very capable hands of Fire Walk UK, they have done this so many times all over the country and we have every confidence in them.”

Hot food will be on offer to purchase and there will be a licensed bar for spectators.

There will be ample car parking and family, friends and colleagues of the participants are very welcome to attend.

Registration is open at www.severnhospice.org.uk/events.