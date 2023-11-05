Former rural pub devastated by fire transformed into homes now on the market

About 30 firefighters tackled the blaze at The Hare and Hounds pub in Cruckton, near Shrewsbury, in the early hours of April 8 2011 as flames ripped through half the building.

Now, the site where the pub once stood has been converted into a four-bedroom and three-bedroom barn conversion, with two still to be completed.

'The Brambles' and 'Kiln House' are both on sale with Jackson Property and viewings are available to book by contacting 01743 709249 or emailing info@jackson-property.co.uk.

Fire chiefs investigating the blaze at the time said there were signs of forced entry and police investigating the circumstances of the fire confirmed it was being treated as of "doubtful origin".

Early plans for the building, submitted in 2014, were for the construction of six houses to finance the restoration of the pub and allow it to reopen.

But that application was withdrawn in 2015 and the owners of the site, Shrewsbury-based HiRu Renovations Limited, said it would not be viable to return the building to its former use.

The former 18th century public house was part of the greater Cruckton estate, the venue for a number of local and national ploughing matches over the years.

Hare and Hounds after the fire in 2011

The Brambles

The Brambles four-bedroom barn conversion is located at Cruckton, Shrewsbury SY5 8PW.

It boasts a large open-plan kitchen/diner, a utility room, a WC, sitting room and office/snug.

There is a master bedroom ensuite, a second bedroom with ensuite, two further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The property is located around four miles from Shrewsbury, 17 miles from Oswestry, 19 miles from Telford and 60 miles from Birmingham Airport.

A description of the property reads: 'The Brambles is a spacious 4-bed barn conversion which has been finished to the highest of standards.

'The property forms part of an exclusive development, being the second unit complete out of four dwellings, all of which have their own individual characters.

'Attention to detail and quality of finish has been at the forefront of this development. The Brambles is an impressive family home, exuding space and light throughout.'

The new properties on the site where The Hare and Hounds pub once was before it was damaged in a fire in 2011

Kiln House

Kiln House is a three-bedroom barn conversion located at Cruckton, Shrewsbury, SY5 8PW.

It boasts a spacious open plan kitchen/dining/living area, utility and WC. It has original features including beams and exposed, brick kiln.

The property has a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, two further double bedrooms and family bathroom.

There is also an opportunity for a double garage subject to separate negotiation.

A description of the property reads: 'Kiln House is a spacious three-bedroom barn conversion which has been finished to the highest of standards.

'The property forms part of an exclusive development, being the first unit complete out of four dwellings, all of which have their own individual characters.'