Plans for 200,000 bird chicken farm set to be approved – six years after they were submitted

The proposals for North Farm at Felton Butler will be considered by Shropshire Council's Northern Planning Committee on Tuesday.

The plans, from L. J. Cooke & Son have a long history and were deferred by the planning committee last month.

On that occasion council officers had actually recommended that the proposals be refused because they were not satisfied with the information supplied as part of the application.

But members said they wanted to allow the applicants more time to address concerns that had been raised and deferred the decision instead.

It now seems that the time allowed has paved the way for the plans to go ahead with a report prepared for the committee by planning officer Kelvin Hall, now recommending the scheme is given the green light.

Mr Hall's report outlines how the agent for the applicant has provided information addressing their concerns.

The information provided includes a statement on 'odour levels', information on ammonia mitigation measures and a revised ammonia modelling report.

It adds that further explanation on proposed manure management has been provided, as well as details of proposed passing places on public roads, and a revised landscaping plan showing 'additional planting'.

Locals have previously voiced opposition over the plans, with 1,300 people signing an online petition when they were first submitted in November 2017.

The application itself attracted objections from 23 households and just one letter of support.

Mr Hall's report outlines how the plans would have an economic benefit, and that the applicant had now shown the development would not negatively affect the local area "to an unacceptable degree".

It states: "The proposal for a new poultry rearing operation at North Farm, Felton Butler would constitute a diversification of the existing agricultural business and would result in economic benefits in terms of construction activity, employment of labour both during construction and the ongoing operation of the poultry business; and the related investment in buildings and infrastructure.

"It is considered that the assessments submitted in relation to noise and odour impacts have satisfactorily demonstrated that the operation can be undertaken at this site without adversely affecting local amenity to an unacceptable degree, either in isolation or cumulatively with other activities in the area.

"The further information submitted, which provides more clarity on proposed mitigation measures, now provides a satisfactory level of assessment in relation to potential ecological impacts from ammonia emissions. The proposals put forward for the management of manure arising from the operation are now satisfactory.

"Furthermore, the additional highways information which has been submitted, which includes improvements in the form of passing places, now demonstrates that the likely impacts on the highway network would not be unacceptable.

"An enhanced landscaping plan has also been provided. Whilst it is recognised that a proposal of this nature and scale is likely to result in some impacts in the local area, it is concluded having regard to the benefits of the proposal that these on balance would not be unacceptable."

Previously objectors had raised concerns about the HGV movements on local roads, noise, odour, pollution and the impact on the landscape.

They also said there were already four other chicken farms within a two mile radius, and the cumulative impact needed to be considered.

Great Ness and Little Ness Parish Council also previously objected to the application, while further objections were raised by Shropshire Wildlife Trust and Nesscliffe Hills & District Bridleway Association.

The committee will meet next week to make its decision.