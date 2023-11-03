Night of music from the movies on offer to support children's hospice

Making their first visit to the town since 2016, The Film Orchestra, under the baton of Principal Conductor David Curtis, will perform a concert of music from the golden and silver screen on Saturday, January 20.

The 70-piece orchestra and choir will play some of their favourite scores from recent years, including music from Star Wars, James Bond, Pirates of the Caribbean and E.T., with large screen projectors in the main auditorium playing iconic scenes to accompany the music.

Everything raised from ticket sales and donations will go directly to the Hope House after Knighton-base Ibis Healthcare covered the theatre costs.

Directors of the company and husband and wife team, Anthony and Vanessa Watts, have been supporting the hospices for many years, most recently organising at charity Wing Walk day which raised more than £16,000.

Anthony said: “This is going to be a fantastic night of music. The Film Orchestra are absolutely incredible and it is amazing that we have been able to bring them back to Shrewsbury for the first time in many years.

“With December rolling around, these tickets are a perfect Christmas gift and will give everyone something to really look forward to in January after the festive season is over.

“We have been fundraising for Hope House for a long time now and are always looking at new things we can do to raise money for such a wonderful local charity. The work Hope House does in caring for seriously ill children in our community is incredible and organising events like this is all worthwhile to make sure we are doing our bit to support them where we can.

“So pick up a ticket and have a great night of fun for a vital local charity.”

Dawn Ball, fundraiser at Hope House, said: “We are so very grateful to Anthony, Vanessa and their family for all they have done to raise money over the years. Without the immense support we get from them and our community we would not be here for the children and families that really need us.

“This will be a fantastic night of brilliant entertainment and I’m sure will raise a lot of vital money too. Thank you to all involved in setting this show up. We can’t wait.”

Ticket to the show cost £25 and the curtain goes up at 7.30pm.

People can buy tickets at www.theatresevern.co.uk/shows/whatson/feel-the-music