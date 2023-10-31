Buttons art installation at Shrewsbury church looks to inspire a wave of kindness

The Peter Walker art exhibition at The Church of the Holy Spirit in Harlescott

'Buttons' is a project that has often represented lives lost on battlefields – where many buttons were found – but has since been adapted by a Shrewsbury church to try and spread a wave of kindness.

The art installation has previously run at Litchfield and Liverpool Cathedrals and has now been adapted at The Church of the Holy Spirit in Harlescott.

The idea is to create a ‘Button Ceremony’ where people donate a button to commit to doing something kind for someone else.

Sundorne Infants and Harlescott Juniors staff and students have taken part and contributed artwork that is also being displayed at the church.

Other notable mentions include staff at Tesco Extra, Mount Pleasant Primary and Meadow Farm Pre-school who have all committed to being part of the wave of kindness.

Project organiser, Kate Collins said: “The local community were given the opportunity to reflect on a person they are grateful for and then ‘pay it forward’.

"Each button that has been donated symbolises a kind action that someone in the local area has taken.

"They are the extra ‘thank yous’, or doors being held, closer listening to each other, or that cup of tea made before you realised you needed one.

"We aimed to create a Wave of Kindness and we think the result is fantastic. This installation represents the kindness and humanity of the Harlescott, Sundorne and Grange communities.”

This week is ‘Buttons Week’ at the church, there are lots of free activities taking place, all of which can be found on the Facebook page ‘Buttons in Harlescott by Peter Walker’.

The week culminates in a free family barbecue happening at the church on Sunday, November 5 at 6 pm.