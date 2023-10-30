County's leisure services team asking for the public's view on what is on offer

Gobowen, Selattyn and Weston Rhyn Councillor Rob Macey

The council’s leisure services team is asking users what they like about the services, what can be done to improve them and the role the service plays in their health and wellbeing.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, said: “It is important that we know who is using our services, what they think we are doing well, and also the areas that could perform differently.

“Physical activity is crucial to supporting good mental and physical health, and by participating in our survey people will help us decide how the council and its partners can meet local and community needs to support and enable residents to engage in physical activity.”