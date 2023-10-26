Widow urges others to seek help after 'loving' but troubled husband's death

You can call Samaritans for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch

Zargham Haider, known as Zane, was found on the river bank the day after onlookers saw him near the Telford Way bridge in Shrewsbury, on July 17.

Emma Chandler, his widow and mother of their son, attended Wednesday's inquest into her husband's death, and spoke movingly about their loving relationship.

Ms Chandler said: "Despite our ups and downs, I loved him and he loved me very much and he loved our son.

"It is a death because of him not sharing his problems and not seeking help."

She added: "I do not want anyone to be in my position again."

Shropshire and Telford senior coroner John Ellery said that Mr Haider, 32, had been born in Lahore, Pakistan, and lived with his family in Laburnum Grove, Shrewsbury, and was a care worker.

Mr Ellery said the purpose of the inquest was look into how Mr Haider came by his death, and not why.

But he added that Mr Haider sadly had "personal issues that may well have gone back to his childhood in Pakistan".

The inquest held at Shirehall was told that Ms Chandler had left home at the weekend and the last contact he had was with his sister in Lahore.

Mr Haider had gone to a One Stop Shop near where he lived and brought three bottles of wine which were later found on Telford Way, the inquest heard

Mr Ellery was told that

his body was found the next day and the cause of his death was immersion in water.

In reaching his conclusion Mr Ellery said the circumstances led him to conclude that Mr Haider had intended to kill himself.

He recorded a conclusion of suicide.

*When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.