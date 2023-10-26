Weather disasters, economy and heritage among topics as council urges residents to have say on future of Shrewsbury

Residents have been asked to help "shape the future" of Shrewsbury through a survey on a council's priorities.

Shrewsbury Town Council has launched a questionnaire ahead of its strategic plan for 2024 to 2029, asking people to rate the importance of objectives including improving flood resilience, preserving heritage and creating a greener, less polluted town.

A council spokesman said: "In 2022, Shrewsbury Town Council began a process of mapping our vision of an even better Shrewsbury. We recognise that money is tight for everyone but in working with our partners towards a common goal, we can begin to take positive steps to ensure Shrewsbury continues to be a great place to live, work, play and visit.

"Our new strategic plan will set out the areas of focus for the next five years, until 2029.

"We have proposed a vision statement alongside six new strategic ambitions that will be at the heart of everything we do.

"Over the next year, we will establish an action plan to progress each of our strategic ambitions. In order to accommodate a continually changing environment, the actions will not be exhaustive and further detail of how Shrewsbury Town Council will deliver its objectives, directly or through strategic partnerships, will be defined, published and available for public scrutiny throughout the next five years.

The strategic ambitions include resilience to weather incidents as well as economic and social changes; supporting residents to have active and healthy lifestyles; preserving the town's heritage; creating a greener, better connected and more sustainable town and tackling climate change.

To take the survey visit buff.ly/46ESiRX

