Car catches alight in Shrewsbury

A fire crew had to put out a car fire in Shrewsbury on Monday morning.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said they were called to the blaze in Whitchurch Road at around 11.54am.

SFRS said they soon had the fire under control using a hosereel jet with crews wearing breathing apparatus.

