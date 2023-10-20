Shrewsbury diners tuck into secret supper at charity event

Alix Chidley-Uttley, of Tanners Wines, and Steph Smith, from Self Help Africa, at the charity supper event

Shrewsbury Secret Supper welcomed 240 guests to a drink’s reception at Tanners Wines, before taking them on a safari dining experience, visiting three ‘secret’ restaurants for a mystery starter, main course and dessert.

Steph Smith, fundraiser at Self Help Africa who organise the event, said: “The mystery menus showcased Shrewsbury’s colourful culinary scene, with dishes ranging from classic favourites to globally inspired street food, and seasonal-led to plant-based cuisine.

"We're delighted to have raised £6,047 for Self Help Africa with the support of our host venues, guests and volunteers and are looking forward to our Spring Secret Supper on April 17, 2024.”

Based in Shrewsbury, Self Help Africa work across several countries in sub-Saharan Africa; supporting rural families to grow more food, increase their income from farming activities and become self-sufficient.

Shrewsbury Secret Supper has raised over £70,000 for the charity since 2014, with many guests returning year on year.