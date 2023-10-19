Show properties set to be revealed at Shrewsbury housing development

A CGI of one of the homes at Bellway’s Darwin’s Edge development in Shrewsbury

Bellway is building 150 new properties at the scheme, off Hereford Road, and is putting the finishing touches to the four-bedroom Cutler and Baswich housetypes.

The showhomes will be unveiled at a launch event on Saturday, November 18, when visitors will be able to take a tour of both Baswich and Cutler showhomes.

Marie Richards, Sales Director for Bellway West Midlands, said: “With work at Darwin’s Edge progressing well, we are looking forward to opening our wonderful new showhomes, which will give potential customers the chance to see for themselves the high level of quality we provide and get a feel for the design and scale of our properties."

Darwin’s Edge has been designed as a sustainable development, within walking distance of shops and services and next to Shrewsbury park and ride for sustainable travel links.

All homes at Darwin’s Edge will be fitted with EV charging points, Google Nest thermostats and Solar PV panels as part of Bellway’s ‘Better with Bellway’ sustainability strategy, which has industry-leading targets for carbon reduction, to bring energy-saving technology as standard to every new home it builds.

Marie said: “There will be a landscaped green buffer around the development and plenty of public open space, so this will be an attractive place to live, designed to give residents breathing space.

"We are committed to providing much-needed new homes for Shrewsbury, and our developments here are becoming thriving neighbourhoods."

Darwin’s Edge will provide 113 homes for private sale and 37 affordable homes for low-cost rent or shared ownership. Each of the homes will have allocated parking or a garage.