Plans for future of Shrewsbury's Riverside revealed – with public urged to have their say

The 3D model of plans for the new site.

Shropshire Council has started a four week consultation on its opening ambitions for the town-centre site, which will ultimately see a complete redesign of the Riverside area.

The move comes after the council's cabinet approved the opening of the consultation, and agreed to submit a planning application for the first stage of the project at its conclusion.

The planning application, planned for submission in November, would include the demolition of the Riverside Shopping Centre and former Riverside Medical Practice and the creation of a new 'Roushill Park'.

It is intended to be the first of four planning applications over the coming year, which would focus on the regeneration of the first zone of the project – featuring offices and homes, as well as a new leisure site featuring restaurants and a cinema.

The plan for the overall site falls into four zones, with the initial consultation, which runs from today until November 15, focusing on the first zone.

The consultation will be followed by three other planned consultations over the coming year.

The plans come after the council was awarded £19m of 'levelling up' funding from the government to support the project.

The design work on the scheme is being carried out by FaulknerBrowns Architects, and partner Ben Sykes, explained their aims for the new park area – and urged the public to share their thoughts on the first proposals.

An artist's impression of Smithfield Riverside Phase One.

A sketch of the idea for the new public park on Roushill.

He said: "Our design proposals are all about connectivity, creating a green link from the heart of the town to the River Severn, with new homes, workspaces and public spaces stepping down to the riverside.

"A new park alongside this could include seating overlooking the Welsh Bridge, a children’s playground, open lawns and an events space for live music or film screenings – but as we develop the design, we want to hear feedback and ideas for the park from people in Shrewsbury."

Ian Nellins, Deputy Leader of Shropshire Council, said the council wanted the public's views on the plans to "redefine the area".

He said: "We're excited to finally share the emerging Smithfield Riverside masterplan with the public. The project is the heartbeat of our plans to regenerate Shrewsbury into a modern and sustainable new destination – helping us attract new visitors, residents and businesses and jobs into Shrewsbury, and growing the county’s economy.

“Since purchasing the three shopping centres in 2018, we have invested in improvements to the Darwin Centre and moved over tenants from Riverside and Pride Hill. This has made the Darwin Centre the busy retail focal point in the town centre for years to come, supported by investment in its facilities.

“The rest of the site is now in our full control and we have an exciting opportunity to redefine the area, which includes the empty Riverside and Pride Hill centres into something far more modern and dynamic.”

Discussing the wider plans the council have said that the bus station will remain as it is currently, with potential for proposals about the future of the site to come forward as the masterplan develops.

The authority has also said it is in discussions with the Environment Agency about how the development would affect flooding in the area.

The current timeline for future stages of the first phase of the plans will see a second public consultation start in December, ahead of an outline planning application for three plots on the site of the former Riverside Shopping centre to create a potential 'multi-agency hub', which could be a base for some council staff, and two other sites, that could be housing and a business development.

The third stage of public consultation is scheduled for March 2024, and would be followed by a planning application for the demolition and re-development of the former Pride Hill Centre – to include potentially a cinema, restaurants, and retail, as well as public realm improvements.

The fourth stage consultation would take place in May and June next year, and would come before detailed plans for the specifics of the three plots on the former Riverside Shopping Centre site.

Documents explaining the plans for the first stage describe how the new park would 'breathe new life' into the area.

They state: "Roushill Park will be the beating heart of Smithfield Riverside, breathing new life into area through the provision of new green space, trees and planting, while helping to improve biodiversity in the town centre.

"The park will include raised terraced seating overlooking the River Severn and the Welsh Bridge on one side and out onto the events space on the other.

"The events space is where we envisage theatre, live music and cinema screenings could take place.

"The section of the park further along towards the town centre is where we think a children’s playground and open lawns would be situated.

"The lawns could be used for gatherings, relaxing and sport or other recreational activities."

They add that the park will be planted with new trees and plans, with plans to collect surface water run-off into rain gardens.

Spencer Winter, Projects Director at RivingtonHark, the development manager for the project, said: "Since our appointment as development manager on Smithfield Riverside, we have been working hard with Shropshire Council and the design team to develop an ambitious but fully deliverable masterplan strategy for this area of the town centre.

"As part of this first public consultation process, we want to start the conversation with businesses and residents from across Shropshire about how we can make the most of this incredible opportunity to revitalise Shrewsbury."

*The first phase of public consultation on the emerging masterplan will run until Wednesday, November 15, with local businesses and communities invited to view and comment on the plans at http://smithfieldriverside.com

Public events are also planned in the Darwin Centre on October 25, 26 and 28, giving people the opportunity to learn more, meet the team and view a 3D model of the plans.