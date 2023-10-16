Shrewsbury vigil for Israel and Gaza takes place peacefully

The 'peace vigil' in Quarry Park on Saturday

Organised by Shropshire Friends of Palestine, the vigil in Quarry Park on Saturday was attended by around 65 people.

White poppies and candles were offered to passers-by, and organisers said there were no flags or slogans at the event, just white doves, with people standing together "quietly for peace".

The vigil saw people from a number of local groups, plus individuals, come together in solidarity with victims and to call for peace in Gaza and Israel.

Sylvia Ruxton, from Shropshire Friends of Palestine, said people of different faiths, as well as those of no faith, attended.

"We were delighted that around 65 people came along to this peaceful event and that so many passers-by stopped to take a white poppy or a candle to light at home," she said.

"No flags, no slogans, but a common desire for peace."

She added: "We would like to thank West Mercia Police for their discreet presence to help the event take place without incident."

West Mercia Police confirmed that there were no reports of any disorder at the event.