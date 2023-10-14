Police warning as Shrewsbury town centre river paths 'under water' after heavy rain

Police have urged people to avoid walking or cycling through water along the river in Shrewsbury following recent heavy rainfall.

It comes as flood alerts on rivers in Shropshire and across the Welsh border were announced yesterday, with expectations that the high levels will be seen flowing downstream over the weekend.

Today, Shrewsbury Police urged people to avoid walking or cycling through flood water.

They wrote on social media: "We are aware that due to the recent heavy rainfall some of the footpaths running alongside the river around Shrewsbury Town Centre are currently under water.

"Please do not attempt to walk or cycle through this water it's dangerous."

