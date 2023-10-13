Staff members Darcy Mitchell, Jamie Ryan and Mia Barry are preparing for their charity skydive

Mia Barry, 21, Darcy Mitchell, 22, and Jamie Ryan, 36, will be taking on a skydive in aid of BBC Children in Need this weekend.

It comes after their boss Christopher Sturge had planned to make the skydive for the charity but tragically died aged just 31 three months ago.

Now, in memory of Chris and in aid of Children in Need, the three colleagues will be carrying out the planned skydive at Skydive Tilstock, Tilstock Airfield, Whitchurch.

The skydive will take place on the morning of Saturday, October 14 and friends and family will be joining the trio to spectate and show their support.

Mia Barry at Enterprise said: “Our employees are the driving force behind our commitment to BBC Children in Need, and this year, our charity skydive carries special meaning.

"We’re dedicating this leap to honour the memory of our late colleague, Christopher Sturge, who had a desire to take to the skies for charity.

"In five years, our employees have rallied together to raise more than £2.1 million for BBC Children in Need.

"With the charity close to our hearts, our aim is to improve the lives of countless children and their families.

"We are grateful to all our generous donors who continue to make this possible.”

Paying tribute to Christopher, Mia said that he made the culture at work feel like a family and that he was funny, caring and a big character.

The appeal has already raised more than £1,000 for Children in Need but the team want to hit £1,500 before the appeal show on Friday, November 17.