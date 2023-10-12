Plans for hotel in Shrewsbury's ambitious riverside project shelved amid flooding concerns

The major regeneration project to transform the area into a "destination" for leisure, retail and work at the river front will be discussed at Shropshire Council's cabinet meeting next Wednesday, October 18.
Plans for a hotel in Shrewsbury's ambitious riverside development project have been shelved due to flooding concerns, a report has said.
