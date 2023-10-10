Shopping centre demolition plans to be lodged this year as Shrewsbury's riverside revamp edges closer

A bird's eye view of Shrewsbury's riverside in the town centre

Riverside Shopping Centre and the former Riverside Medical Practice in the town centre have been earmarked to be bulldozed to make way for a "destination" on the banks of the River Severn in Smithfield Road, as well as other developments.

The project was awarded £18.7 million in government "Levelling Up" funding in January this year, but there is a spend deadline of March 2025, so the authority is looking to accelerate work.

Next Wednesday, October 18, Shropshire Council's cabinet will be asked to approve the submission of a planning application for the demolition of the two sites, as well as to agree the start of a public consultation on the emerging "masterplan" for the area.

It also recommends the council delegates responsibility to its executive director of place, Mark Barrow, to undertake an options and feasibility study for the retention, reconstruction and/or replacement of Ravens Meadow multi-storey car park, as well as finalise the masterplan strategy after consultation, and finalise planning phases.

If the council's cabinet give the green light, a planning application to knock down the shopping centre and old GP practice is expected to be submitted by December this year. The application will also seek approval for "subsequent ground preparation, remediation and enabling works, and for the construction of a linear park and public realm (streets, squares and other open spaces), including associated meanwhile-use green space, pending future development".

The "masterplan" consultation is expected to be held in the near future over a four-week period, concluding at the end of November this year.

A report on "Smithfield Riverside Phase One", prepared by Mr Barrow, says: "The Shrewsbury Town Centre Redevelopment (STCR) Programme is an ambitious regeneration initiative, supporting many of the strategic objectives of the Shropshire Plan."

He says it supports a healthy economy, and promotes the county town "as a safe, strong and vibrant destination to visit and invest".

The report says it will aim to be a "low carbon development, mitigating climate change, increasing flood resilience, whilst reducing the council’s operational carbon footprint and providing green space in our public realm."

It adds: "A specialist consultancy team has been appointed to support the delivery of the wider Phase One redevelopment of Smithfield Riverside. Led by experienced development managers Rivington Hark, the team has initially undertaken a review of the project’s outline business case. This review also includes an appraisal of the 'masterplan' for the immediate locality, again to ensure that initial developments proposed by the council report (February 2022) are complementary to, and act as a catalyst for future phases of the Smithfield Riverside."

Councillor Ian Nellins, deputy leader of Shropshire Council, said: “The Smithfield Riverside vision is really starting to become a reality. We’re looking forward to updating cabinet on the impressive progress we’ve made on the project and getting agreement for this important phase of public consultation.

“We are confident that the developing masterplan, including the demolition of the former Riverside shopping centre, is going to have a hugely positive impact on the town. This modern and sustainable new destination will open up the centre to embrace one our best assets, the River Severn, and help us attract new visitors, residents and workers into Shrewsbury – growing our local economy.”

Nat Green, councillor for Quarry and Coton Hill, added: “This is a really exciting time for Shrewsbury and Shropshire, and it’s great to see the project start to come to life. If approved by cabinet, I encourage our local residents and the business community to get involved in the consultation and have their say.”