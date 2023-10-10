Shrewsbury river danger campaign urges safety along the Severn as nights draw in

Premium
By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyPublished: Comments

People are being reminded to stay safe near the river in Shrewsbury when walking home – especially as the nights draw in during the autumn.

A series of videos have been released to raise the issue of river safety in Shrewsbury.
A series of videos have been released to raise the issue of river safety in Shrewsbury.

Shrewsbury River Safety Group has refreshed its campaign, with posters in venues across the town centre and videos shared on social media, to encourage people to avoid walking by the river after a night out.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News