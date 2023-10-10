Shrewsbury river danger campaign urges safety along the Severn as nights draw in

Shrewsbury River Safety Group has refreshed its campaign, with posters in venues across the town centre and videos shared on social media, to encourage people to avoid walking by the river after a night out.
People are being reminded to stay safe near the river in Shrewsbury when walking home – especially as the nights draw in during the autumn.
