New store adds a touch of avant-garde to Pride Hill

A new independent fashion retailer has opened its doors on Shrewsbury’s Pride Hill.

Owner June Loannou outside her new shop opens on Pride Hill on Saturday
Avantgarde Designs was previously located at the lower level of the Darwin Shopping Centre, but the new 80 sq m store now benefits from the increased footfall on Pride Hill .

The store opened its doors on Saturday.

June Loannou, owner, said: "We are delighted to unveil our new store, which represents an exciting phase of growth for Avantgarde Designs.

"The move to a more spacious and prominent location on Pride Hill is testament to our commitment to providing diverse brands for our loyal customers."

She added that new store will showcase a wider assortment of clothing and accessories than the previous shop.

