New store adds a touch of avant-garde to Pride Hill

Avantgarde Designs was previously located at the lower level of the Darwin Shopping Centre, but the new 80 sq m store now benefits from the increased footfall on Pride Hill .
The store opened its doors on Saturday.
June Loannou, owner, said: "We are delighted to unveil our new store, which represents an exciting phase of growth for Avantgarde Designs.
"The move to a more spacious and prominent location on Pride Hill is testament to our commitment to providing diverse brands for our loyal customers."
She added that new store will showcase a wider assortment of clothing and accessories than the previous shop.