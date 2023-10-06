Public backing for controversial Shrewsbury Travelodge as supporter insists lack of hotels 'negative' for tourism

A new artist's impression of how the Travelodge could look

The proposal for a budget hotel and retail complex in Shrewsbury's Barker Street has sparked backlash on multiple occasions, with reasons including its proximity to the Grade II-listed Rowley's House and Mansion - one of the town's most important historic buildings.

However, since fresh images were made public at a Shrewsbury Town Council meeting recently, several expressions of support have been made on the planning application.

Richard Lingen insisted a lack of hotels is detrimental to tourism. "Shrewsbury has an under provision of hotel accommodation which is negatively impacting the towns offering as a tourist destination," he said.

"The benefits that tourism brings to the town is hugely important for the daytime and nigh time economy which is necessary if local businesses are going to continue to trade and grow.

"This proposal will create jobs both directly and indirectly in terms of second and third tier hotel supply businesses etc."

He added: "It should be noted that the application does not include a restaurant or licensed bar and therefore there is certainty that guests to the hotel will be visiting local independent cafes, restaurants and bars.

"The proximity to Rowley's House is positive because new public open space and seating/landscaping between the new hotel and Rowley's House, along with the new passageway proposed from Hill's Lane to Barker Street, will encourage more people to this part of the town to see Rowley's House."

Margaret Elson, offered a different perspective over the issue of a brand new hotel being built next to the historic Rowley's House.

She said: "Complaints are thrown at the impact this has on Rowley's House. However, this building has been falling into disrepair over many years and I agree that investment next door will help highlight the opportunity to return the building to an economically useful life, rather than sitting between two car parks being left to fall into disrepair as it is now. I strongly support this application."

She added: "The proposed location for the hotel seems ideal, close to already established coffee shops/cafe's, bars and restaurants so customers can use these facilities as non seem to be provided within the hotel itself.

"It is within easy walking distance of the train station. Consideration should be given to the positive impact this hotel would have on the towns night time and tourist economy.

"On reading the Big Town Plan proposals, it is clear that the council's intention is to considerably reduce car parking from the town centre, this scheme assists with this ambition and offers EV charging, something sorely missing within the town centre. "

Toby Shaw said: "As a long term resident of Shrewsbury I write in support of the planning application for the development of the proposed new Travelodge Hotel in Barker Street.

"Having also operated a business in the town for over 30 years, it is evident there is a shortage of hotel accommodation in the town to support both the commercial and wide ranging cultural facilities and events for which the town has a strong reputation.

"The central location of the proposal would be an important addition to the town centre which in turn will help support other businesses in the locality.

"It is important that Shrewsbury remains a vibrant and attractive destination for tourists and visitors and this new facility will undoubtedly enhance the town's offering."