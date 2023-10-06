Police 'advise youths to go home' in Shrewsbury town centre anti-social behaviour incident

Police 'advised' some youths to 'go home before matters escalated' during an incident in Shrewsbury town centre.

Police did not say what was going on in Shrewsbury town centre on Thursday evening but said it involved "anti-social behaviour."

Officers tweeted at 2.18am on Friday that a PCSO "came across some anti-social behaviour in Shrewsbury town centre this evening.

"Youths spoken to and advised to go home before matters escalated."

