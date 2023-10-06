Police 'advise youths to go home' in Shrewsbury town centre anti-social behaviour incident

Police did not say what was going on in Shrewsbury town centre on Thursday evening but said it involved "anti-social behaviour."
Officers tweeted at 2.18am on Friday that a PCSO "came across some anti-social behaviour in Shrewsbury town centre this evening.
"Youths spoken to and advised to go home before matters escalated."
PCSO 6166 Roberts came across some anti-social behaviour in Shrewsbury Town Centre this evening. Youths spoken to and advised to go home before matters escalated #NotTolerated #Unacceprable #LetKeepOurTownSafe @StuartBillWMP— Shrewsbury Police (@ShrewsburyCops) October 6, 2023