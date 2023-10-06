New ambulance hub for Shrewsbury to be discussed at evening meeting

A new ambulance hub for Shrewsbury is to be discussed

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) has reaffirmed its commitment to moving from its station in Mercian Close, amid ongoing concerns about road safety and the proximity of the site to a number of schools.

In a letter to Shrewsbury Town Council’s planning committee, WMAS chief executive Anthony Marsh also reveals national funding is being sought to help pay for the development of a new base.

Mr Marsh says the service hopes to have its new hub in the town operational by spring 2027.

The letter, addressed to planning committee chair Councillor Pam Moseley, says: “Firstly, I can assure you the trust is committed to replacing the operational hub based in Mercian Close, Shrewsbury.”

Mr Marsh says the hub is the trust’s “next building to update”, reiterating assurances given by Craig Cooke, operational support service director for WMAS, at a town council meeting in February.

He continues: “We have confirmed in other correspondence that the current building has lease commitments until September 2027.

“Our intention would be to become operational in the replacement facility by spring 2027, allowing time to resolve the current lease arrangements in good time.

“The final requirements for the facility are being refine and this will create a PID (project initiation document) for the board of directors to consider in due course.

“Discussions have commenced with ICB (Integrated Care Board) colleagues about the capital funding requirements, alongside a submission for national support for this development too.

“I know that a meeting is scheduled with some of your colleagues in early October to look at some location options and how this will fit in with other planning work for Shrewsbury – for example the North West Relief Road scheme – to ensure we are in the right location which works for everyone.”

Mr Marsh adds that WMAS is supportive of the town council’s plans to improve road safety in the vicinity of the current ambulance hub.