Tony Christie is surprise guest as Shrewsbury charity fashion show raises £2,000

Helen Knight from Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, Debbie Carvell, Tony Christie, and Paul Carvell.

Debbie Carvell, owner of Carvèll on the Square and Carvèll Lingerie and Swimwear in Shrewsbury, hosted her debut fashion show to celebrate the rebrand of her two stores.

The fashion show was held at Albright Hussey Manor Hotel, and saw Elvis tribute Paul Larcombe ‘Pure Presley’ perform for guests after they had enjoyed the models hitting the catwalk to showcase clothing, underwear and accessories from the autumn/winter collections from the two stores, along with a dinner and a raffle.

The guests were also surprised to see musician and singer Tony Christie, who was in attendance with his wife Sue as a guest and friend of Debbie Carvell and her husband Paul.

Tony, who is currently touring, posed for photographs with guests throughout the night.

The money raised on the night was presented to Lingen Davies Cancer Appeal and was topped up by Debbie and Paul Carvell to total £2,000.

Helen Knight, head of fundraising at Lingen Davies in Shrewsbury, took to the stage at the event to tell the guests about the difference fundraising makes to the centre and the patients.

Mrs Carvell said: “I am overwhelmed by the amazing support I received for my first fashion show – customers, friends, family and supporters of the charity.

“Everyone said they had such a fun evening, made new friends and really enjoyed the whole event from the food to the fashion show and of course the performance from Elvis.

“We are already being asked if we are hosting another one and I am sure we will in the future as it was such a lovely way to raise money for such a worthwhile cause.

“I listened to so many stories in the room from people who have been treated at Lingen Davies or had loved ones treated there. We are so pleased to have been able to support the charity and keep the pound in the town.

“We say that with the high street economy, it is important to do the same with such wonderful charities which support the people right here on our doorstep.”

Mrs Carvell thanked the models who gave up their time to volunteer on the catwalk and all guests who gave through the raffle, and those who had bought raffle tickets in advance as they could not make the event.

Carvèll on the Square, formerly known as Carol Grant, was bought by Debbie last year and has just undergone an exterior makeover and rebrand.