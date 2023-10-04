'Advice' given to teenager stuck in baby swing who had to be rescued by firefighters

The youngster got stuck in a swing at the Quarry in Shrewsbury this evening.

No equipment was needed to release him, and he was "given advice" by the fire crew.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 7pm on Wednesday, October 4, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident in Shrewsbury.

"Reports of teenager stuck in baby swing. Fire crews attended and released male from swing. No equipment was used and advice was given to male."

One fire engine was sent from Shrewsbury station.

Several incidents of teenagers getting stuck in baby swings have been reported in Shropshire in the last few years, as well as elsewhere in the UK. There has been a trend on TikTok where people get trapped in play equipment and have to call out the fire brigade.