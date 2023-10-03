Shrewsbury charity, bringing joy through letters, reaches 7,000 milestone

The ‘A Letter from Louise’ project which links volunteer pen-pals to isolated citizens, has recorded 7000 letters exchanged.

Omega, based in Shrewsbury, runs ‘A Letter from Louise’ project which links volunteer pen-pals to lonely and isolated citizens.

It has now recorded 7000 letters have been exchanged and Programme Coordinator, Michelle Willis, said: “This achievement reflects the magnificent dedication of our extraordinary volunteer pen-pals who have now supported over 370 clients over just three years.”

A Letter from Louise is a free, confidential, programme.

Volunteer pen-pals are carefully matched to clients and, to meet safeguarding requirements, all correspondence is sent and checked via the Omega office so no personal addresses or surnames are shared.

On client recently said: ‘‘I just really enjoy hearing from my pen pal.

"It's the most exciting letter that I regularly wait for. It's a special connection and a great experience.”