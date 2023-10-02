Choral society setting up for abbey performance

Shrewsbury Choral Society will be performing at Shrewsbury Abbey later this month.

Shrewsbury Choral will be performing Handel’s Coronation Anthems and the British organist Philip Stopford’s Missa Deus Nobiscum (Mass – God with us’) at Shrewsbury Abbey from 7.30pm on Saturday, October 14.

The group will be led by conductor and musical director Dr Martin Charles Cook, and accompanied by organist John Bowen.

The four coronation anthems are Zadok the Priest, Let Thy Hand Be Strengthened, The King Shall Rejoice, and My Heart Is Inditing.

Jenny Worley, Chair of Shrewsbury Choral said: “The concert at the Abbey in Shrewsbury promises an ideal opportunity to enjoy some well-known and superb music by Handel.

"His four coronation anthems are much appreciated by music-lovers – especially Zadok the Priest, and they were originally commissioned for the coronation of George II in 1727, becoming ‘the standard’ for later coronations.

"As a complete contrast we look forward to enjoying music composed by the highly accomplished composer Philip Stopford. He is renowned for his truly beautiful choral music, and the audience will be delighted by the Missa Deus Nobiscum (Mass – God with us’).

"Shrewsbury Abbey is renowned for its magnificent organ, so the evening promises to be a spectacular occasion."