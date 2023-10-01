Casualty taken to hospital after crash in Shrewsbury

The two-vehicle collision happened in Woodcote Way, Monkmoor.
The casualty's injuries are not believed to be serious but they were taken to hospital. Nobody was trapped in the vehicles. The road was partially blocked by the fire service while police were also in attendance.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 9.45am on Sunday, October 1, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shrewsbury. Fire crews made vehicles safe using small gear.
One fire engine was sent to the scene from Shrewsbury station.