Casualty taken to hospital after crash in Shrewsbury

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A casualty was taken to hospital after a crash in Shrewsbury this morning.

The two-vehicle collision happened in Woodcote Way, Monkmoor.

The casualty's injuries are not believed to be serious but they were taken to hospital. Nobody was trapped in the vehicles. The road was partially blocked by the fire service while police were also in attendance.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 9.45am on Sunday, October 1, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shrewsbury. Fire crews made vehicles safe using small gear.

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Shrewsbury station.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News