Doctors' organisation prescribes plenty of cakes for cancer charity

Shrewsbury Town Crier Martin Wood kicked off the Macmillan Cancer coffee morning at Shropdoc this week - with a Bake-Off style competition to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Care.

Bakers from across the organisation cooked up a variety of sweet treats, with Holly Robinson, administrator to the Clinical Team Leaders, being crowned the bake-off winner with her gluten-free brownies.

Martin tasted a variety of bakes, from Lemon cake to rocky road and even some homemade raspberry sauce - but it was the brownies that he decided scooped the win.

More than £150 was raised for Macmillan Cancer Care during the coffee morning at the Longbow site in Shrewsbury.

Kayleigh Davies, head of HR at Shropdoc, said: “It was a lovely morning, and huge thanks go to Martin for officially opening the bake sale with a traditional Oyez and for being the judge of our bake-off.

“And huge thanks to our bakers for all of their hard work - the cakes were so tasty and very much enjoyed by all.”