New retirement complex planned for Shrewsbury on site of disused buildings
Premium
Firefighters rushed to a home in Shrewsbury after a call reporting a fire involving a light switch.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call reporting a house fire on Northwood Road in Shrewsbury at 9.40am on Wednesday.
Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Shrewsbury station.
The small fire, which involved a dimmable light switch, was fortunately out upon arrive of the crews.
The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 10.12am.