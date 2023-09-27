Fire crews deal with house blaze involving 'light switch'

Firefighters rushed to a home in Shrewsbury after a call reporting a fire involving a light switch.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call reporting a house fire on Northwood Road in Shrewsbury at 9.40am on Wednesday.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Shrewsbury station.

The small fire, which involved a dimmable light switch, was fortunately out upon arrive of the crews.

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 10.12am.

