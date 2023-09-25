Shrewsbury school in bid to make changes to historic war memorial

The war memorial at the school as seen in 1948.

Shrewsbury School has submitted the application to Shropshire Council, requesting listed building consent for the work.

The application centres on the surround at the front of the memorial, which is made up of "large river cobbles set in cement mortar and edged with concrete kerbs".

The cobbles were installed sometime after 1977 and previous pictures show the surround being made of grass instead.

The school wants permission to replace the cobbles, which 'starting to break up' presenting a trip hazard, with dark grey granite setts.

The memorial, which is Grade II listed, was put in place in 1923, following the First World War.