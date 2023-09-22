Incredible story of Shrewsbury teenager's heart transplant journey

By Megan HoweShrewsburyPublished:

Having been in a state of heart failure since she was a baby, teenager Olivia's health rapidly deteriorated in August 2022 when she began complaining of chest pains. Shortly after, she was placed on the donor wait list, anxiously waiting for a call that could save her life.

Olivia continuing to make progress post-transplant. Credit: Emma Austin
Thirteen-year-old Olivia Austin was born on November 21, 2009, to parents Emma and Dave Austin, of Minsterley, near Shrewsbury.

