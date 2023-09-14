Railway trust launches latest calendar

Deep Patel of Claremont News which is stocking the calendar.

The Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust 2024 calendar costs £6 and funds raised will go towards the organisation's Abbey Foregate Visitor Centre.

It features well-known locomotives, ranging from the LNER A4 Pacific 4498 Sir Nigel Gresley steaming through Shropshire, to the SR Bulleid Pacific 34092 City of Wells when it was visiting the Severn Valley Railway.

The calendars can be bought from Claremont News on Claremont Street, Shrewsbury, and Abbey Deli, at 178 Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, or by post with details from abbeystationshrewsbury@gmail.com

Philip Davies, chairman of the trust, said: “The calendar features some superb images of steam locomotives in Shropshire by photographers from the Shropshire Railway Society and we really appreciate their help.