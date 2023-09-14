Mum criticises police following alleged hit and run as she took children to school

Do you recognise this car as it is wanted in connection with a hit and run in Shrewsbury last week

Kerrieanne McMullen, 39, from Bell Vie in Shrewsbury, was with her children, aged six and ten when the car hit her.

Despite knocking Kerrieanne off her feet, the driver of the vehicle is alleged to have sped off, leaving the mother of two requiring treatment at the accident and emergency department at Princess Royal Hospital.

While she was not seriously injured in the incident last Friday (September 8), Kerrieanne has criticised police for failing to come out after the collision and is appealing for help to identify the driver.

She said: "I was with my two children and some friends on the corner of Bell Vue Road and Pountney Gardens. We looked left, and a van had stopped and flashed us to cross.

"We got half way then this red car, which I think was a Renault, hit me. I banged against the passenger window and fell down."

She said the car initially stopped but after Kerrieanne got to her feet, the female driver of the car "sped off".

After visiting accident and emergency to get checked over, Kerrieanne said she reported the incident to West Mercia Police.

"They told me they were going to send an officer out on Thursday, so I waited in for them," she said. "They then cancelled and said it would be Friday, and then they said they would come Monday.

"When I phoned to complain, they told me I had been mistakenly informed that someone would come out and that I should have reported the incident online. I think it is appalling. If the car had hit one of my children they could have been seriously hurt."

Kerrieanne was able to obtain doorbell footage of the vehicle as it passed a friend's house before the incident and is appealing for the driver of the red car or for the passenger who was in the car at the time to come forward.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Investigators reviewed CCTV footage but unfortunately with a limited description of the vehicle it wasn’t possible to locate it. Once this became clear, it was decided that the most appropriate and efficient course of action would be for the victim to report the incident online.

"We have a duty to allocate our resources appropriately based on the level of risk to the public, with public safety our utmost priority. This sometimes means that for incidents which a lower level of risk, victims will be asked to provide full details by reporting online rather than an officer visiting them in person.

"Information provided by reporting online is acted upon in the same way as information provided in person or over the telephone."

The spokesperson added: "It’s always disappointing when we hear that victims of crime are unhappy with the service provided by us and we would encourage anyone who is unsatisfied to make a formal complaint so that it can be looked in to.”