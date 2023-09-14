Clara is on the road to raising even money for Hope House Children's Hospice

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 13/09/2023 - Clara Powis from Shrewsbury is 15 and has raised over Â£33,00 for Hope House, after her close friend sadly passed away at Hope House at a young age. Now, Clara has set up Clara's Classic Convoy to take place at Netley Hall in Shrewsbury later this month..

Clara Powis from Ryton near Shrewsbury was determined to keep the memory of her friend Maya alive after she died at the age of just seven.

She has so far raised £33,000 for Hope House, which cared for Maya, who was born with a life-threatening condition.

It was watching Children in Need after her friend's death that inspired Clara to embark on her fundraising.

She and her family have held charity balls, cake sales, her brother did a sky dive and her mum, Lisa-Jayne was even persuaded to have her head shaved.

She said she was very proud of Clara.

"She was devastated when Maya died but she was absolutely determined to make sure she was never forgotten.

"Hope House was incredible and Clara wanted to do what she could to raise funds for the hospice. While we and the Hope House team help, the fundraising events are all her all ideas and organisation. Doing something positive has helped her deal with her grief."

The vehicle run was inspired by the Powis family's own vehicles, a Green Goddess fire engine and a Morris 1,000.

The 32 mile vehicle road with start and finish at Netley Hall near Dorrington with a stop off at Home Farm, Attingham Park.

The cost is £15 which will include a cuppa and a sausage bap.