Appeal by charity for help in furnishing its new headquarters

Richard Parkes in the storeroom

SYA - All About Youth was awarded the £1.5m grant for its new headquarters by the Youth Investment Fund and has now launched a shopping list appeal aimed at local companies in a bid to fit out the premises.

The charity, which is committed to running youth clubs, groups and projects for young people and support voluntary groups across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, has now got planning permission and is about to sign the 99-year lease on the land under Shropshire Council's capital asset transfer scheme - but now seeks further help to turn its new HQ dream into reality.

Richard Parkes, SYA Chief Executive Officer, said: “The Youth Investment Fund grant has been a tremendous boost to the charity to provide us with a headquarters that is fit for purpose and in keeping with the plans we have going forward, but the funding does not include some of the internal furniture or equipment for the external areas such as outdoor sporting equipment - including items like an all-weather table tennis table and basketball hoops.

“The fitting out of the property is essential in allowing us to carry out the important work we do in helping the young people of Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin and we hope local businesses will join us in our ongoing efforts by pledging their support.

“We are asking companies to sponsor rooms by providing furniture, sponsor outdoor areas with funding or providing materials or purchasing specific items for the outdoor area.

“Businesses in the county might be having their own revamp and maybe replacing their furniture and could potentially donate their old furniture to use as part of their CSR programme. If so, we are asking them to think of us.

“We know that things are difficult for everyone at the moment but any help that can be offered would make a world of difference to us and the young people we support - it really would be much appreciated.”

The charity is currently asking for monetary donations due to a lack of storage while the building takes shape, but has highlighted some examples of how donations will be put to good use.

A donation of £40 could provide a good quality bean bag suitable for indoor and outdoor use at youth clubs, £10 is enough for a water gun, whilst £35 could purchase a pogo stick.

SYA is one of 43 youth organisations across England to be awarded a grant by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and Social Investment Business in a bid to transform and level up opportunities for young people. SYA features in the first of two grant rounds of a Youth Investment Fund of over £300 million.

The new SYA building will replace the charity’s current headquarters at its site at The New Lodge, Upton Lane, Shrewsbury. PSG - a subsidiary of Shropshire Council - has been commissioned as independent construction consultants to manage the project and the tendering process for a MMC construction company to complete the build is underway.