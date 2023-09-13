Trunk road to close for repairs, the second time in a month

Essential road repairs are to be carried out on the trunk road from Halls roundabout at Battlefield to Astley Lane, Hadnall. The work will take place each day between 9.30am and 4pm from September 25 until October 4.

It will be carried out by Multevo Ltd, on behalf of Shropshire Council, which said that while work is being carried out the road will be closed, with a signed diversion route in place.

"Access to residential properties and business within the closure will be maintained – along with access for emergency vehicles," the council said.

"Advance notice signs, advising of the forthcoming closure, will be erected prior to work starting."

All planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions, or unforeseen circumstances.