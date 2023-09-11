Forden Show returns for another year with cars, bikes and a few surprises

The founder of Forden Show Richard Davys Jones

The founder of the event, Rich Davys Jones, passed away in November 2021 and last year's event was held in tribute to him.

Now a group of supporters are taking it forward for another year.

They say visitors will be able to find plenty of cars, bikes, food outlets and maybe a few other surprises.

The show is being held at Forden School, SY21 8NE, between 10am and 4pm.

Spokesperson, Rhiannon Kershaw said: "Last year we raised a whopping total of £5,377 and many local charities and associations benefitted."

"This year we are again hoping to support the local community and those who are in need."

Entry is just £5 with under 16s free.