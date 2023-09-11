Forden Show returns for another year with cars, bikes and a few surprises

The founder of the event, Rich Davys Jones, passed away in November 2021 and last year's event was held in tribute to him.
Now a group of supporters are taking it forward for another year.
They say visitors will be able to find plenty of cars, bikes, food outlets and maybe a few other surprises.
The show is being held at Forden School, SY21 8NE, between 10am and 4pm.
Spokesperson, Rhiannon Kershaw said: "Last year we raised a whopping total of £5,377 and many local charities and associations benefitted."
"This year we are again hoping to support the local community and those who are in need."
Entry is just £5 with under 16s free.
Drivers and riders of exhibits go free.