Bringing the curtain up on a centenary of delighting audiences with shows from Gilbert and Sullivan to Ghost

The first production - The Gondoliers

It may have been renamed Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company but its award winning shows have included not only other Gilbert and Sullivan favourites, like Pirates of Penzance and the Mikado but also Hollywood inspired shows and West End Musicals.

Now the company is celebrating its centenary with a two month long exhibition at one of its previous homes, the town's former Music Hall, now Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery.

The exhibition was launched by the Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Elisabeth Roberts on Friday .

Tom Taylor, Investment Manager from the National Lottery Heritage Fund next to the Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Becky Wall: June Edwards, SMTC's Honorary Life President & Karen Muxworthy, Project Manager, Team SMTC.

One of its members, said the organisation had been a cherished part of Shrewsbury's cultural heritage for the past century.

Centenary project manager, Karen Muxworthy said: "Through the years, except for the disruptions of the Second World War and the Covid lockdown period, the company has been enchanting generations of audiences with its performances.

"The past century has seen performances at the Royal County Theatre, the Granada Cinema and the Music Hall, with traditional productions such as The Pirates of Penzance and The Mikado as well as Hollywood-inspired shows like Paint Your Wagon, South Pacific and Oklahoma."

The not-for-profit organisation now stages its award-winning shows at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn, enthralling audiences with unforgettable renditions of popular West-End musicals like Sister Act, Ghost The Musical, and is now preparing for this autumn's Shropshire premiere of School of Rock."

Sunshine on Leith the latest productions

Following on from its centenary concert in June, members have been working with Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery to create an exhibition of photos, printed programmes and more from the past 100 years.

Additionally, visitors can enjoy audio-visual displays with oral-history interviews which share spoken memories from both past and current members of the group.

“The exhibition is a tribute to the rich artistic contributions of SMTC in Shrewsbury and the captivating display of precious memorabilia on show dates back to our very first production in 1923.”

Karen said the exhibition and oral-history project have been made possible with funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and a Community Grant from Shrewsbury Town Council.

"The venue for this extraordinary exhibition couldn't be more fitting as it takes place in the Museum’s Community Gallery, within the same room which once housed the town's Music Hall, a former home to the company.

"Visitors are invited to delve into SMTC’s vibrant history and witness, first-hand, the magic they have woven into the arts in Shrewsbury over the last century."

The exhibition will run until November 10.