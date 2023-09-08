Saddle up for adventure to tackle poverty in rural Africa

Zoe Paton

Self Help Africa supporters will be taking on a cycle challenge through Zambia from June 8-15 next year, starting in Lusaka and finishing at the magnificent Victoria Falls.

The ride will cover 500km over six days, both on and off-road, through the towns and villages of southern Zambia.

The cyclists will pass through farmland and sugar cane plantations, spotting wildlife and enjoying everyday rural scenes.

Zoe Paton, from the charity, said: “The cycle challenge will be an excellent opportunity to see first-hand the work that we do in rural Africa and how the money raised will help the communities that we support."

An information evening is being held on Monday, September 25, from 7.30pm-9pm above Palmer’s Café, Claremont Street in Shrewsbury.