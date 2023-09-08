Free shuttle bus for families to remember loved ones at hospice's Christmas candlelit service

Shuttle service for families

Severn Hospice’s annual Lights of Love marks its 25th anniversary on Sunday, December 3, and brings together families and friends for a poignant candlelit service of carols, music and readings, culminating in the lighting of a giant Christmas tree festooned with lights dedicated to those being remembered.

For only the second time, the service is taking place at the charity’s Shrewsbury hospice in Bicton Heath, with free shuttle buses running to and from the nearby Oxon Park and Ride.

Tracie Harrison, Severn Hospice's director of income generation, said: “The free bus is new this year and will make it so much easier for attendees, especially those who are less mobile.

“Lights of Love is always poignant and we have worked really hard to ensure our 25th anniversary event is even more special.

“We have created a much more intimate space to host everything, with a larger stage, better sound system and a bigger and brighter tree carrying people’s lights of love dedications,” said Tracie.

Shrewsbury Male Voice Choir will be singing, accompanied by Shrewsbury Brass Band and there will be light refreshments on sale.

Last year’s Lights of Love was the first held in person since the pandemic and the first at the hospice’s new community services centre. Those attending were asked for feedback on the new arrangements.

“Our supporters have really helped shape Lights of Love this time,” added Tracie.

Parking is free at the park and ride and the buses, provided by Minsterley Motors, will shuttle regularly, dropping people off yards from where the service takes place.

Selected car parks on the business park on Clayton Way will also be open for free and marshals will assist on the day.

“People can walk from the park and ride or from Clayton Way and we are asking anyone who needs the shuttle bus to pre-book their space by 10 November. We’ve added as many buses as we can and will allocate space on a first come, first served basis,” said Tracie.

“I must thank Minsterley Motors for helping us plan the shuttle bus arrangements, and our neighbours on the business park who’ve allowed our attendees to use their car parks for free,” she said.