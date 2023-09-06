Shropshire beauty queen 'disappointed' as Miss England chiefs ditch swimsuit parade - but confident of winning title

Miss Shropshire, otherwise known as model and pageant queen Eloise Sarasini, will be representing the county at the finals in Blackpool next year and insists she is "proud" of the figure she has worked "very hard" for.
The current Miss Shropshire has expressed disappointment that Miss England organisers have ditched the swimwear round at this year's contest.
