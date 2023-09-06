Simeon bringing stripped-back 'sad piano music' to Shrewsbury as part of concert series

Simeon Walker Photo credit: Will Killen

Simeon Walker, who receives regular coverage on BBC Radio 3's Unclassified and NightTracks programmes, will be bringing his self-proclaimed "sad piano music" to Shrewsbury on Thursday, September 21.

It comes as the latest performance in a long line of concerts organised by Chris Taylor who is looking to bring alternative music events to the town.

The first two concerts at Shrewsbury's Unitarian Church were a sell-out success and Chris said the feedback received from concert-goers was "extremely positive".

Now, Simeon Walker will be bringing his modern classical, original pieces to Shrewsbury, supported by local songwriter David John Fitzpatrick who will open the evening.

Simeon said: "It's going to be stripped-back and simple, not in a negative way, but in terms of its simplicity and getting away from the screens and having an experience that is a little more real and in the moment – and I think the piano is a good instrument to facilitate that.

"Shrewsbury is the first stop on my tour across the UK.

"The whole point is trying to take this music, which I guess for most people unless you are a classical expert its the kind of music that happens in places like the Symphony Hall, and it's about trying to say 'this is music for everyone' and not just people who have a high art understanding.

"The Unitarian Church is a lovely building in the middle of town and the acoustic in there is great too and it's going to be a really great evening."

Simeon has toured across the UK, supporting artists such as Neil Cowley, Submotion Orchestra and Erland Cooper, but this will be his first time performing in Shrewsbury.

Commenting on the concert series, Chris said: "We are trying to create a new vibe in the town – to support the community and also to support the Unitarian Church.

“A lot of the churches in the town don’t get used enough, so if we can try and get more people in – to appreciate both the artist and history of the church – then that would be great."

The project is being supported by the Shrewsbury BID who have granted funding.