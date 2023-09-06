High Sheriff pays a visit to Dogs Trust Shrewsbury

Mandy pictured with assistant manager Sue Bromley and Yorkshire Terrier Poppy

Mandy Thorn MBE recently visited the charity where she spoke to team members about their roles in transforming the lives of hundreds of dogs each year.

Mrs Thorn, along with her husband Mark, were given a tour of the rehoming centre by assistant manager, Sue Bromley, and met some of the dogs that are currently being cared for at the rehoming centre.

Following the visit Mrs Thorn said: “We are huge dog lovers and it was an absolute privilege to visit Dogs Trust Shrewsbury.

"It was fascinating finding out about what it takes to care for so many dogs every day and to hear about the wider campaigning work of Dogs Trust too.

Mandy and Mark pictured with Kelpie Cross, Poppy, and volunteer Rosemary Saltar, assistant manager Sue Bromley, volunteers June Hall and Dave Hughes

“We thoroughly enjoyed meeting the staff, the volunteers who are such an integral part of the team and of course it was wonderful to meet the dogs that are supported in such lovely surroundings.”

Whilst at the centre the team discussed the importance of volunteers who help on site and also provide foster homes for dogs whilst they are waiting for their forever homes.

They also discussed the Hope Project which supports dog owners in the area that are experiencing homelessness and Freedom, which works with dog owners who are experiencing domestic abuse.

Sue said: “It was lovely to see Mandy and Mark’s passion for dogs and to talk to them about what we do here at the centre, but also out in the community too to help as many dogs as possible live the happiest lives possible.