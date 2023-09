Henry Tudor House

Joules Brewery has made an application for a variation to a premises certificate that is held at Henry Tudor House in Barracks Passage off Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury.

It says it wants to be able to use the front door past 9pm. Currently access through the front door of the building is not allowed after 9pm because of the effect it could have for neighbours.

A spokesperson for Joules Brewery said; "We have made provisions as part of the project to include a lobby to mitigate noise when people are leaving the building.