MP wants more police on stations after minister says it is train companies' duty to deal with fare dodgers

MP Daniel Kawczynski

Huw Merriman was replying to Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski's calls for tougher action to be taken on those who travel without paying after seeing a passenger getting away without paying for a ticket – then make off unchallenged from ticket inspectors at Birmingham New Street station.

In response to the MP's letter the minister said revenue protection was the responsibility of the train operating companies although the Department for Transport worked closely with them to ensure that a robust strategy is in place to prevent ticketless travel.

"We expect the train operators to rigorously undertake ticket checks at gate lines and on train, ncluding issuing Penalty Fares and prosecuting fare evaders where appropriate," he said.

He said the British Transport police continued to support the rail network to ensure the safety and security of both passengers and rail staff.

Mr Kawczynski has urged the government to bring in stiffer penalties.

The minister replied that on 23 January 2023, the penalty was increased to £100 plus the price of the single fare to the intended destination on that train.

"This is reduced to £50 plus the price of the single fare if it is paid within 21 days."

However the Shrewsbury MP said he still wanted assurances about the safety of the railway staff who had to deal with intimidation and anti social behaviour from those evading ticket payment.

"When I spoke to staff they said they were limited in what they could do," he said.

"I want to see more police on railway stations to back up the staff and I will be calling for a debate in parliament about the problem."