Emergency services were first called at 1.37am today to reports of a male in the River Severn near the Welsh Bridge.

Three Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews rushed to the scene, including the specialist water rescue unit. Ambulance personnel and police also attended.

The fire service incident log said the male was found on dry land shortly after. The update said: "Male was located and had not entered the water and was left in the care of ambulance."

While crews were looking for the male near the bridge, a search was also underway for a female in the Frankwell area of Shrewsbury.

Police searching for the female in Water Lane had concerns she might have entered the water. Fire officers who had been part of the search for the male near the Welsh Bridge were diverted to Water Lane to help.

At about 2am the female was found safe, also on dry land.

She was left in the care of police.