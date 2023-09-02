Carol Decker has revealed she is recovering from surgery

The T'pau singer, who grew up in Wellington and Shrewsbury, posted a picture from her hospital bed on social media.

Carol praised the NHS in her post, describing staff as "angels".

The China in Your Hand singer, who now lives in Henley-on-Thames, said she is "recovering well", after the surgery this week.

She wrote: "I just had colon surgery as had something nasty growing up there, but thankfully benign and I wanted to give a shout out to the fantastic colorectal team here at the Churchill Hospital headed by Prof Cunningham in Oxford. I could not be in better hands.

"We hear often how the NHS doesn’t work. Let me tell you here it absolutely does #angels #caring #love #givingthanks.

"I’m recovering well."

A number of fans replied with well wishes for the singer, with her pledging to be back in action soon.

She said: "Thanks for all your kind comments don’t worry I’ll be back out causing trouble real soon !! Xx."

Carol, originally from Liverpool, moved to Wellington with her family before going on to live at Pengwern Boat Club with Ronnie Rogers, where they wrote T'Pau's biggest hits.